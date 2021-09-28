‘South Punjab ACS office empowered to approve budget, deal with other matters’

MULTAN: Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday said the provincial government was taking steps for the development of the South Punjab.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of development schemes in Union Council No14 in Mauza Biliwala, he said the government had allocated billions of rupees for public welfare and uplift of people at union council level. The minister said the South Punjab additional chief secretary office had been fully empowered, given the authority to transfer grade-17 officers including assistant commissioners.

He said the South Punjab ACS had also been empowered to approve the budget and provide funds to the offices of commissioners, DCs and ACs along with the authority to write ACRs of South Punjab departments’ secretaries. The South Punjab departments’ secretaries had been given all those powers of promotions, transfers and recruitments which were available to their counterparts in the province of Punjab under amended Rules. The heads of autonomous bodies, boards, authorities, and companies would be answerable to the respective secretaries, he told.

While talking about development work in Union Council 14, he said the UC was the stronghold of PTI and the people here had always supported us. The Punjab government had released a grant of Rs 50 million for the resolution of grave problems of the people, he informed.

The grant would be spent on the reconstruction of streets and repair work besides providing sewerage lines and electrification of villages, he continued. He said new transformers would be installed in the union council and Rs 10 million were being spent on the sewerage lines and setting up disposal works stations in Union Council No 119.