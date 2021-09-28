Chinese man’s Pakistani wife ‘recovered’

LAHORE: The wife of a Chinese national, who was reportedly abducted by unidentified persons from Factory Area, was recovered from the house of her parents on Monday. A Chinese citizen, Leu Keng Sheng, living with his wife on Walton Road, had told the police that unidentified persons had abducted his wife Ayesha Akhtar. IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali took notice of the incident and the police registered a case. However, later on she was recovered from her parents’ home. Ayesha told police she got angry with her husband and left him.