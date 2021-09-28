Chinese man’s Pakistani wife ‘recovered’

LAHORE: The wife of a Chinese national, who was reportedly abducted by unidentified persons from Factory Area, was recovered from the house of her parents on Monday. A Chinese citizen, Leu Keng Sheng, living with his wife on Walton Road, had told the police that unidentified persons had abducted his wife Ayesha Akhtar. IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali took notice of the incident and the police registered a case. However, later on she was recovered from her parents’ home. Ayesha told police she got angry with her husband and left him.
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed men killed a man and his son in Nai Abadi, Gharo city, District Thatta, on Monday.Some...
SUKKUR: A five-month-old wedded couple was allegedly shot dead by the relatives of the bride in Tando Adam, district...
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court has adjourned two different corruption references against Adviser to the Sindh CM on...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Environment, Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu has said the PPP-led Sindh...
LAHORE: The management of the Bank of Punjab has incorporated promotion of sports in the country as an essential...
Rawalpindi: The number of dengue fever patients being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is on...