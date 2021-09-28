 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Quaid’s prediction of Hindu imperialist govt proved true: Fawad

September 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had predicted eight decades ago that the Hindu imperialist government will be the greatest tragedy of India’s future. In a tweet, the minister said that today, the anti-Muslim policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were a practical manifestation of this tragedy.

