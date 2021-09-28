Quaid’s prediction of Hindu imperialist govt proved true: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had predicted eight decades ago that the Hindu imperialist government will be the greatest tragedy of India’s future. In a tweet, the minister said that today, the anti-Muslim policies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were a practical manifestation of this tragedy.
WASHINGTON: US authorities on Monday warned Americans not to buy prescription pills online because they increasingly...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that the PPP will oppose the extension...
WASHINGTON:The US Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, will travel next month to Pakistan and India, the State...
LAHORE: The Punjab Union of Journalists and the Association of Progressive Writers in collaboration with the Pakistan...
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan has condemned the release of video of PMLN...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday directed director general Sindh Building Control Authority to take appropriate...