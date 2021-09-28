Drivers vaccinated against coronavirus in Lower Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan district administration on Monday vaccinated scores of drivers of public and private vehicles.

“We have repeatedly warned drivers of both public and private vehicles to get vaccinated against coronavirus but those who were still in defiance were administered vaccine on the spot,” Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Saqib told reporters.

A joint team of the Health Department and police led by Saqib intercepted vehicles at the Chakai check-post and administered the Covid-19 vaccine to drivers who had not been vaccinated earlier.

“The Covid-19 vaccination is mandatory for drivers of both public and private vehicles under the Obligatory Vaccination Regime protocol set by the National Command and Control Centre,” he pointed out.

The teams ensured the 50 per cent passengers capacity at the public transport and distributed facemasks among the travellers on the way to Gilgit-Baltistan.Meanwhile, Mansehra Assistant Commissioner, Hasrat Khan, visited various private educational institutions and directed the management to get the students aged 15 to 18 years vaccinated.

He said the vaccination for that aged group could only be possible if the students could produce the Form-B duly issued by the National Database and Registration Authority.“You should ensure that each and every student of the specified age group of your school has the Form-B without any delay and district administration would help you in getting these forms,” the official said.