Seminar on World Tourism Day

PESHAWAR: A seminar was organised in connection with World Tourism Day, which is observed on September 27.
The event was held at the Department of Tourism and Hospitality, Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (Awkum) under the theme of “Tourism for Inclusive Growth” to highlight the importance of tourism and hospitality among the people and students.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq talked about the impacts of the coronavirus epidemic on the industry and called for following standard operating procedures. Dr Ziaullah Asad Raza, Dr Sher Nawaz and Sajid Iqbal Badshah presented their papers.
