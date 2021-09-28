Delay in road construction protested

CHITRAL: The members of the Muslim and Kalash Defence Council held a protest meeting on Monday against the delay in the construction of the Ayun-Kalash valleys road in the Janali area.
A number of residents from Rambur, Bamburet, Birir, Ayun and other areas attended the meeting.Addressing the protesters, a former local government councillor from Birir, Ibrahim, Nasir Kalash, Asif Raza, a former woman councillor, Millat Gul, and others said that the government was using delaying tactics in constructing the roads in the district.
They said that people faced a host of problems due to bumpy roads in the area.The speakers asked the government to start practical work on the Ayun-Kalash road forthwith or else they would launch a protest drive.
