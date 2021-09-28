Transport Dept to furnish vaccination details

PESHAWAR: The KP Transport Department Director Fahad Ikram Qazi on Monday said the 31st of October had been declared as a cut-off date for the completion of vaccination for the people travelling on Motorways, National Highways and Bus Rabid Transit in the pursuance of the National Command and Operation Centre meeting.

In a press release, he stated that Secretaries Regional Authorities (RTAs) would provide the district-wise data to the offices of the respective District Health Officers (DHOs).He asked the Transport Department to provide the data of terminals and stands that were under the supervision of the district formations.

The official added that the data of stands and district teams needed to be shared with the respective DHOs and district administration. He said the secretaries for Regional Transport Authorities would furnish a certificate for vaccination of all the operators and drivers of public transport by the 15h October as directed by the NCOC.

The official went on to add that the vaccination of passengers was to be carried along with the staff to complete the process by the 30h October deadline.He said a mass awareness drive would be launched by fixing and displaying banners and awareness material at the transport terminals, stands and other public places which should clearly mention the cut-off dates.