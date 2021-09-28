Deadline to remove encroachments from vegetable market

PESHAWAR: The district administration issued a three-day notice to the shopkeepers at the vegetable market at Firdaus locality to remove the encroachment.

The district and town administrations officials along with the vegetable market office-bearers visited the market and held a meeting with the shopkeepers about the encroachment on the market.

The officials told the shopkeepers to vacate the encroached property voluntarily within three days. The traders were told that in case of failure, the administration would take action on its own. They were told that encroachments would be dismantled and vegetables displayed for sale on the encroached property would be confiscated.