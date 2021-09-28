 
CTD says terrorist arrested

Peshawar

Bureau report
September 28, 2021

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department during action in Malakand arrested an alleged terrorist carrying Rs 2 million head money.An official said that Ihsanullah alias Talha, who was allegedly a member of the banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan was arrested and a hand grenade and pistol allegedly recovered from him.The official said the accused was carrying head money of Rs 2 million and was wanted for allegedly planting explosives in different areas.

