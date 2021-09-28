WWB employees protest against ‘tainted’ officials

PESHAWAR: The Workers Welfare Board Employees Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday staged a protest demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday, urging the government to accept their demands.

Led by Younis Marwat, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with their demands, alleged sincere workers were being made scapegoats to save the alleged tainted and corrupt officials.

They recalled the Supreme Court had ordered their high-ups to solve the problems of workers and take against the corrupt, but to no avail.

Younis Marwat said they had sent a list to the KP chief secretary carrying the names of the corrupt officials.

He asked the government to implement the decision of the Supreme Court or else they would expand the protest. Younis Marwat said the Workers Welfare Board employees had been facing problems for the last several years.