Another child dies of dengue fever in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Another child died of dengue fever here on Monday, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to six in the district. Huzaifa Ashiq, 8, who belonged to the Darband town, was under treatment at a hospital, where he breathed his last.
Six people, including women and children, have died from dengue fever at Darband and Dodial areas, which are considered the hotspots for the mosquito-borne disease. A large number of men, women and children were suffering from dengue fever.
They were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and other health facilities in the district. The hospitals were facing a shortage of beds for dengue patients.“There is no isolation ward at most of the health facilities in the district,” one Mohammad Faisal complained to reporters.
He said blood samples of dengue patients were dispatched to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad, adding the test results were received after three to four weeks.The Al-Khidmat Foundation has conducted fumigation in parts of Mansehra city and its suburbs.
