Call to protect scenic valleys, rivers from pollution

MANSEHRA: The hikers, trekkers and people associated with the tourism industry have demanded the government to protect the scenic valleys and rivers from environmental pollution.

“The scenic valleys in Mansehra and rest of the Hazara division are facing the enormous challenges to natural beauty and environment because of the pollution and changes happening owing to the weather changes,” a member of the International Union of Nature, Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi told a gathering held at the mountainous resort of Nasar Bagh to mark the International Tourism Day here on Monday.

The hikers, trekkers and tour operations from the Hazara division attended the event and announced to remove garbage from Saiful Muluk lake and Lolupatsar before the current season wraps up.

“It is unfortunate that people living around the Indus River, Kunhar River and Siren River have dropped commercial and domestic sewerage lines in those rivers, polluting water and environment,” Alfazi said.

Niaz Shahzad, a mountaineer, said the Kaghan valley attracted hundreds of thousands of families in summer every year but this picturesque valley was littered by the local business community and tourists.

Waseem Azam, a trekker, said the most of the participants had explored the exotic meadows and scenic destinations in Siren, Konsh and other alpine valleys in the division, adding the government should develop road and other infrastructure if it was sincere in attracting the international tourists.

“A record number of the foreign tourists for the first time since terrorism plagued the country visited the Kaghan valley and Gilgit-Baltistan and if roads and other tourism-related infrastructure was developed, the tourism could attract the foreign exchange reserves,” another a mountaineer, Muzammil Shah, said.