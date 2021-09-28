CM orders action against hoarders, profiteers

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Monday directed the officials to monitor the supply of food items and keep a close eye on hoarding and profiteering.

An official handout said he issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review prices of essential food items. The meeting reviewed prices of essential food items, their availability situation, implementation price fixed by the government and implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting.

Provincial Minister for Food Atif Khan, Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz, Secretary Food Khushal Khan and others attended the meeting. The meeting was briefed about the availability of food items, their prices and steps being taken to monitor them.

The participants were told that during the last week, prices of four food items decreased which included wheat flour, sugar, onion and garlic while the prices of nine items remain unchanged including basmati rice, beef, mutton, ghee, pulses and others.

The meeting was informed that the supply of wheat flour and its prices remained stable across the province, adding that in order to control the prices of sugar, a total of 2145 units were checked and a fine worth Rs1.5 lakh was imposed for overpricing.

In order to stabilize the prices of all essential commodities, a total of 2379 units were inspected and 186 FIRs were lodged for overpricing and 268 units were sealed. The meeting was told that 105 FIRs were lodged and 195 shops sealed for lacking official pricelists.

The meeting was apprised that since September 1 a total of 403 complaints were registered on the Pakistan Citizen Portal about overcharging and action was taken on 294 complaints while the rest were being addressed as per timelines.

The chief minister expressed satisfaction over the steps being taken by the administration to control prices and ensure the availability of essential commodities. He directed the quarters concerned to improve the situation and continue taking action against hoarders. He directed the authorities concerned to monitor the supply of food items and keep a close eye on hoarding and profiteering.