Kashmir solution a must for regional peace: governor

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has termed India a facilitator of terrorists in the region and said India is not tolerating peace and stability in Pakistan.

The governor said this while talking to PTI delegations from different districts and Azad Kashmir at Governor’s House here on Monday. Pakistan has best armed forces in the world that are capable of thwarting nefarious designs of enemies including India. More than 95,843 Kashmiris have been martyred, 22,930 Kashmiri women became widows and more than one lac Kashmiri children have been orphaned due to atrocities of Indian army. Unfortunately, international bodies including the UN have become silent spectators of this heinous act of terrorism of Indian forces, he added. He said the world needs to break its silence and take action to stop oppression and human rights violations in IIOJK.

Ch Sarwar said that from day one Pakistan's stance has been the same, adding that regional peace will remain elusive unless the Kashmir dispute is resolved as per the UN Resolutions. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the ambassador of Kashmiris and is fighting the case of Kashmiris at all international forums, adding that 220 million Pakistanis are with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and Pakistan will not spare any sacrifice for the independence of Kashmir. He said India is the biggest enemy of peace in Pakistan, and CPEC, which is the testimony of Pak-China friendship, is not being tolerated by India.

Therefore, it does not refrain from conspiring against Pakistan but as always we will thwart all Indian conspiracies and CPEC projects will be completed successfully. Pakistan has the best armed forces in the world which always give a befitting reply to the enemies. The enemies of Pakistan will have to lick the dust and Pakistan will progress and prosper, he added.