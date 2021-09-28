Systems Limited wins award

LAHORE: Systems Limited has bagged Forbes Asia’s Best Under a Billion Award for 2021, making it part of the list of 200 Asia-Pacific public companies with under $1 billion in revenue, and consistent top and bottom-line growth parameters.

This is the second time in a row that Systems Limited has been included in the esteemed list. Systems Limited CEO and Managing Director Asif Peer said, “The fact that Systems Limited was included the second time on the list speaks volumes of our approach towards customer centricity, employee ownership, inclusivity, and persistence. I would like to congratulate the entire team including all the employees, stakeholders, partners, principals, and our shareholders who remain loyal to us.”

The company holds the distinction of being one of two companies and being the only technology company from Pakistan to be included in the list for two consecutive years. It also became Pakistan’s first technology company to cross Rs100 billion market capitalisation.

Forbes applies a mix of quantitative and qualitative criteria for screening, such as excluding companies with serious governance issues, questionable accounting, environmental concerns, management issues or legal troubles. State-owned and subsidiary companies are also excluded.