Steel makers seek power subsidy, facilities to keep costs in check

KARACHI: Anticipating a rise in cost of steel by Rs4,000/tonne in October, large steel producers said they should be offered subsidised electricity to bring down the cost of construction bars for the government’s ambitious housing and construction initiatives.

Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers (PALSP) in a letter written to Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Monday pointed out that in October, prices of electricity were going to increase as per government’s prior notification. Rates would increase by Rs2.97 per unit in October 2021 all over Pakistan, which would cause an increase in cost of steel by approximately Rs4,000/tonne.

It pointed out that electricity made up 15 percent of the cost of production in the steel sector. “Our county is paying huge amounts to independent power producers (IPPs) as capacity charges, which has become a threatening challenge for the country. The government can offer the surplus capacity to the steel sector at lower rates in order to bring the cost of producing steel down,” the letter said.

Mentioning the all-time high power production level in August 2021, PALSP said the excessive installed capacity was raising the circular debt, as the government paid the IPPs billions of rupees annually.

By diverting this surplus capacity at subsidised rates at par with some other sectors to facilitate the domestic steel industry, the government would be further augmenting its support to the construction sector, the leading representative body of construction steel producers said.

Pakistan’s energy tariffs were higher compared to other countries in the region, the letter noted. Industrial unit effective price in Pakistan ranges between 12.28¢/kwh -16.14¢/kwh, whereas it was 7.3¢/kwh in Vietnam, 7.1¢/kwh and 7.8¢/kwh in Maharashtra and Punjab, in India, and was 6.1¢/kwh in Xinjiang China.

Appreciating the efforts of the government in boosting the local industry as well as the economy, the PALSP letter said the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet had approved the extension of incremental consumption package on August 16, 2021.

However, the association pointed out that a notification to continue the package has not been issued so far. “If the situation continues and no notification is issued for the extension of the package, the cost will further increase and the situation will get worse,” it said.

The steel producers reiterated their demand to the government for continued facilitations, which were at par with the ones provided to the other export-oriented sectors like textiles. “We believe that the government is doing its best to support the industry and we hope it will consider our proposal of providing electricity at lower rates,” it expressed hope.

The association also requested to issue the notification for the extension of the electricity package at the earliest, and to extend the facilities, provided to other sectors, to the struggling steel industry as well, as it was the backbone of the economy.

The central bank, in its third quarterly report for 2020-21 on Pakistan's Economy said the construction-allied industries of cement and steel performed well on the back of targeted fiscal and monetary incentives. It also highlighted that the quantum of electricity generation was higher in July-March FY21 compared to the same months in FY20.