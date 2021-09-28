Stocks swing wildly to end lower in massive volatility

Stocks started Monday with a bang only walk into a massacre with leveraged positions remaining in the line of fire and ultimately bit the dust despite a massive clawback before closing, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) KSE-100 Index, the main gauge of the country’s capital market, slipped by 255.76 points or 0.57 percent to close at 44,817.76 points, rising to 45,236.32 and falling of 44,336.51 points during the session.

Zafar Moti, former director PSX, said the market rallied in the morning on some positive news, but later selling eroded another almost 600 points; however, late buying pared a good deal of losses.

He said the market was directionless for some time and such a huge fluctuation in a day panicked the investors. Moti claimed some big investors were playing games in the market by increasing the flow in the morning and selling by the afternoon and taking away the money. “They are creating the demand in the morning and supply in the evening,” he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index also fell 100.19 points or 0.56 percent to 17,642.17 points. Ready market volumes thinned 68 million shares to 301.39 million shares from 369.53 million shares in the last session. The trading value decreased to Rs11.17 billion from Rs11.77 billion. Market capital eased to Rs7.77 trillion from Rs7.83 trillion. Out of 547 active companies in the session, 143 posted gains, 382 losses, while 22 ended neutral.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage, said the market posted gains of 163 points, earlier in the session but faced the onslaught sooner, which caused the erosion of these gains and netting a loss of 732 points during the session. Leveraged positions mostly got thrashed; however, resumption of rupee slippage was another reason cited for the panic selling in the market, it said. It added that nonetheless selling subsided by the end of the session and aggressive buying was witnessed.

Emerging as the top gainer of the day, Bhanero Textile rose Rs82.23 to Rs1,178.73 per share, followed by Colgate Palmolive that gained Rs35.15 to close at Rs2,480 per share. Unilever Foods was the worst performer of the session as it fell Rs1,635 to Rs20,165 per share, followed by Rafhan Maize that shed Rs149.50 to end at Rs10,500 per share.

Haris S Khan, an analyst at Topline Securities, said equities witnessed a bearish start to the week. Higher international commodity prices coupled with an outstanding futures position of Rs12.48 billion marked as delivery resulted in aggressive selling pressure from the participants, he said.

Khan said however a sharp recovery was witnessed in the last half hour and the index almost wiped off its daily decline. The major laggards included TRG, HBL, MEBL, UBL, and PSO, which cumulatively dragged the index lower by around 165 points.

Unity Foods Ltd was the volume leader with 34.95 million shares. It lost Rs1.11 to close at Rs30.80 per share. WorldCall Telecom was second on the volumes chart with 32.64 million shares. It also shed 11 paisas to end at Rs2.76 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Byco Petroleum, Hum Network, Bank Al-Falah, Treet Corp, TRG Pakistan Ltd, Azgard Nine, TPL Corp Ltd, and Pakistan Refinery. Turnover in the future contracts fell to 82.18 million shares from 467.69 million in the last session.