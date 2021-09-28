Pillion riding banned across Sindh on account of Chehlum

On the request of Sindh police chief Mushtaq Mahar, the home department has ordered a complete ban on pillion riding throughout the province, according to a notification issued by the department.

The notification reads that the Sindh inspector general of police in his letter dated September 20, and the Sindh Rangers headquarters in their letter have referred to religious activities such as Majalis and processions to be carried out on the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) throughout the province.

They have expressed apprehension that attacks by miscreants on the religious activities by various means cannot be ruled out. Therefore, they have recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding on the occasion of Chehlum.

The notification stated that the Government of Sindh agrees that in order to maintain law and order, and to avoid any untoward incident or mishap during the Chehlum activities, it is necessary to take immediate measures. Therefore, exercising the powers conferred under Section 144(6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the provincial government has ordered a ban on pillion riding on motorbikes and scooters in various zones and districts of the province: Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Those exempted from the ban are women, children below the age of 12 years, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law enforcement agencies and security agencies in uniform, and employees of essential services.

In pursuance of Section 195(i)(a) of the CrPC, the station house officers of the police stations concerned have been authorised to register complaints in writing under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code for violations of Section 144 of the CrPC against the violators of the notification.