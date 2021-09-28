England’s Moeen Ali retires from Test cricket

LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday announced he was retiring from Test cricket to focus on his white-ball career, with captain Joe Root saying he would be a “huge loss” to the red-ball side.

The 34-year-old scored five centuries and took 195 wickets in 64 Tests, including a top score of 155 not out and five five-wicket hauls. But Moeen felt he needed to abandon cricket’s longest format to prolong his career and rekindle his love for the game.

“I want to play for as long as I can and just want to enjoy my cricket,” he said. “Test cricket is amazing. When you’re having a good day it’s better than any other format by far. “I’ve enjoyed Test cricket but that intensity can be too much sometimes. I feel like I’ve done enough of it and I’m happy with how I’ve done.”

Moeen began his Test career batting at number six and offering part-time off-spin, scoring a maiden Test century against Sri Lanka at Headingley in 2014. But his role changed as his improved bowling led England’s management to prioritise his off-spin and move him around the batting line-up from opener to number nine. Moeen finished with 2,914 Test runs at an average of 28.29 but regretted not being more productive with the bat.