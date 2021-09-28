Over 90pc share offered to franchises in new PSL financial model

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has presented a fresh financial model to the franchise owners promising them more than 90 percent of profit share from the future editions.

The model was presented by PCB chairman Ramiz Raja during Pakistan Super League Governing Council meeting held Monday. The salient points of the new financial model include increase in profit sharing.

“Now the PSL franchises would be entitled to over 90 percent of share in profit. Previously they were having around eighty percent of share which has now been increased to over 90 percent. That was what we learnt from the meeting. But so far we have not got any details in writing which is expected to be shared with us soon. Once we get the entire new PSL Financial Package in writing or through email, we will be in a better position to discuss it,” one of the franchise owners said.

He added that the new financial model presented verbally to the owners was the one that could be given a serious thought.

“Once we get it in black and white shape, we will start the evaluation process. What we have got verbally so far is one that could be given a serious thought before getting back to the PCB in around ten days’ time,” he said. The PCB has also decided to give Covid-19 relief package to the owners for the PSL 5 and 6.

“Both PSL editions were marred by Covid-19 thus making it difficult for the franchises to make the best use of their resources and to generate the required funds and sponsorship. We have to look into the relief package and matters relating to it when we see the package in writing before giving our feedback to the PCB,” one of the franchise owners said.

The PSL franchise’s owners were also seen complaining about the Dollar’s unprecedented surge, another issue that has been settled in the new financial model.

Ramiz Raja on Monday chaired the meeting of the Pakistan Super League Governing Council. As part of its commitment and resolve to assist and support the franchises so that they can continue to play their crucial role in the growth of cricket in Pakistan, the PCB has offered the following to the six franchisees:

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said: “Taking into account the legal and contractual framework, the PCB has offered a new financial model to the franchisees with the sole purpose of supporting and resolving their concerns. The PCB expects the franchisees to accept this offer so that we can switch our focus on strengthening the HBL PSL brand.”