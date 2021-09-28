US murders rose by 30 pc

WASHINGTON: The number of murders in the United States rose by around 30 percent in 2020 over the previous year, to some 21,500, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said on Monday.

A number of large US cities had already reported an increase in the number of homicides last year but the FBI figures provided the first picture of the situation nationwide. It was the steepest rise in the number of murders since the FBI began collecting data in the 1960s, but the total number of such killings still remained below that of the 1980s.