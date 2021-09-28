Instagram hits pause on kids’ version

New York: Facebook said on Monday that it is suspending development of a version of its Instagram photo-sharing app for children aged under 13, after widespread criticism of the plan.
The decision to pause the kids’ app comes as Facebook grapples with the fallout of a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports revealing that the company’s own research showed it was aware of the damage Instagram can do to teenage girls’ mental health. Facebook’s announcement comes just days ahead of a hearing before US senators that was set up in response to outrage that followed the Journal series.
