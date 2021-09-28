 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
India’s exam cheats caught with Bluetooth flip-flops

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

New Delhi: Ten people have been arrested in India for planning to cheat in fiercely competitive teaching exams using Bluetooth devices concealed in their flip-flops, police said. Cribbing has long been a problem in India and, for Sunday’s government exams involving 1.6 million students in Rajasthan state, police had permission to snap mobile internet access while the tests lasted.

