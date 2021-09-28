Photographer in hot water over Macron vacation shot

PARIS: French police are investigating a photographer for violation of privacy over a picture showing President Emmanuel Macron in swimming trunks on holiday in the Mediterranean, prosecutors confirmed to AFP.

"An investigation is under way," the Paris prosecutor’s office said on Sunday evening, confirming a report by Europe 1 radio. The picture was one of a set of paparazzi shots published by the Voici gossip magazine in August 2020 that reportedly angered the 43-year-old president.