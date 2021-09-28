 
Tuesday September 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

China calls for limits on ‘non-medical’ abortions

World

AFP
September 28, 2021

BEIJING: Beijing called for a reduction in abortions that are not "medically necessary" on Monday, as China tries to reverse its falling birth rate and encourage couples to have more children.

After decades of a strict and often brutal one-child policy -- one of the world’s strictest family planning regulations -- China has been gradually easing restrictions to encourage couples to have more children, after a record-low number of babies were born last year.

More From World

More From Latest