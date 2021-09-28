Sydney gets ‘blueprint for freedom’ as virus cases fall; Biden to get Covid-19 vaccine booster shot: Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Washington: Pfizer said on Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection.

Several companies are working on so-called oral antivirals, which would mimic what the drug Tamiflu does for influenza and prevent the disease from progressing to severe. "We believe that tackling the virus will require effective treatments for people who contract, or have been exposed to, the virus, complementing the impact that vaccines have had," said Mikael Dolsten, the company’s chief scientific officer.

Pfizer started developing its drug, called PF-07321332, in March 2020 and is testing it in combination with ritonavir, a repurposed HIV medicine. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.

They will be randomly assigned to receive either a combination of PF-07321332 and ritonavir, or a placebo twice a day for five or ten days. The objective is to assess the safety and efficacy of the drugs being studied at preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection and symptomatic disease by day 14.

Other companies are also testing existing oral antivirals against Covid -- but Pfizer’s is the first specifically designed against the coronavirus. It is known as a "protease inhibitor" and has been shown in lab testing to jam up the virus’ replication machinery.

If it works in real life, it will likely only be effective at the early stages of infection. By the time Covid progresses to severe disease, the virus has largely stopped replicating and patients suffer from an over-active immune response.

Meanwhile, vaccinated Sydney residents will finally emerge from a lengthy Covid lockdown by mid-October, Australian officials said Monday, outlining a three-stage "blueprint for freedom" as case numbers fell in the city.

Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted in Sydney and surrounding New South Wales when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, with state premier Gladys Berejiklian saying "quite confidently" that was now expected to occur on October 11. Shuttered pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to reopen to the vaccinated while friends and families living across Australia’s biggest city will be able to reunite for the first time in more than three months. "It is just this week and next week that we have to hang in there for," Berejiklian said.

"We are nearly, nearly there, and let’s not give up at the last minute." Deputy premier John Barilaro said the "blueprint for freedom" would allow travel across New South Wales under its second stage -- once 80 percent of over-16s are fully vaccinated -- which is likely by the end of October. Restrictions on guest numbers at funerals and weddings would be lifted at the same time, while sporting fixtures would also be permitted to resume.

However, unvaccinated adults will need to wait until at least December 1 to enjoy the same eased restrictions under the road map’s third stage, when it is predicted that around 90 percent of the eligible population will be vaccinated, officials said.

"I think today is a very disappointing day for those who aren’t vaccinated. They will have to wait five or six weeks after others (for freedoms)," Berejiklian said.

The announcement came as new daily cases dipped below 800 in New South Wales on Monday -- down from peaks of around 1,500 earlier in September -- and the number of adults with at least one vaccine dose reached 85 percent.

Berejiklian warned that hospitals still faced being overwhelmed by a surge in Covid-19 patients in the coming weeks. "We know that once we start reopening at 70 percent (fully vaccinated) that the case numbers will go through the roof," she said.

"But what will protect us is the fact that so many people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine and those people will have that extra layer of protection against ending up in hospital or worse."

Australia has been grappling with a winter spike in the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant that forced its two biggest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, into months-long lockdowns. But a once-sluggish vaccine rollout has picked up pace across the country, prompting leaders to outline cautious reopening plans including the mooted resumption of international travel by the end of this year.

Authorities also announced Monday that stay-at-home orders will be lifted in Canberra on October 15 with bars, beauty salons and gyms among the businesses set to reopen. About 400,000 people in the nation’s capital have been under lockdown since mid-August as officials struggled to quash a small but sustained virus outbreak.

Australian Capital Territory chief minister Andrew Barr said the easing of restrictions was possible due to "nation-leading vaccination levels", coming as "welcome relief" to Canberra residents.

Overall, Australia has recorded more than 98,000 cases of Covid-19 and over 1,200 related deaths so far during the pandemic.In a related development, US President Joe Biden will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot on Monday, the White House said.

The 78-year-old leader, who is encouraging the boosters as a new tool against the coronavirus pandemic, will "receive a Covid-19 booster shot in line with" US government health authorities’ guidelines, the White House said.

Biden will also deliver remarks on the fight against Covid. The event was scheduled for 1:00 pm (1700 GMT). American health authorities have recommended boosters for three categories of people: those 65 and older, those 18-64 with an underlying medical condition such as diabetes or obesity, and those who are especially exposed to the virus because of their work or where they live.

About 60 million people in the United States are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, Biden said last week. Biden received his first Pfizer dose last December and a second in January, when he was still president-elect.

He said people who have received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations could get booster shots once studies have been completed and he expected that all Americans would be eligible "in the near term."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Friday that data on Moderna and J&J boosters would be evaluated "in the coming weeks." Biden had wanted to launch a mass campaign of Pfizer and Moderna booster shots this week for all Americans.

But the move was put on hold by the US health authorities, dividing medical experts and triggering confusion about booster policy. The CDC on Friday overruled its own panel of health experts to back Pfizer booster shots for individuals at high risk of exposure to Covid-19 because of their jobs.