Soldier martyred in Mach attack

RAWALPINDI: Terrorists on Sunday targeted security forces post in Mach, Balochistan, where a soldier embraced martyrdom and two other soldiers got injured while promptly responding the attack.

The Frontier Corps (FC) troops responded promptly. The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Irfan, while two other soldiers were injured during the exchange of fire, said the ISPR. The Pakistan Army remains committed to defeat such cowardly acts by externally sponsored terrorist elements, the military’s media wing said. It added, "Terrorists will not be allowed to sabotage the hard earned peace in the country.”