Students demonstrate for single-day medical and dental colleges test

Islamabad: Scores of students aspiring to get admission to medical and dental colleges on Sunday protested against the entry test being conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission.

The protesters gathered near D Chowk and wanted to march into the Red Zone but the police sealed the road leading towards the sensitive area housing key government and other buildings.

Students had taken to the streets since Thursday. They initially protested outside the Pakistan Medical Commission premises in G-10. The protesters wanted the PMC to conduct the Medical and Dental College Admission Test again on a single day. They claimed that the data of students was stolen after the website of the private company holding the MDCAT was hacked.

"We want Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into our misery. Our future is at stake," a protester said, adding that the protest will continue unless the demands are met. Another protester said the PMC claimed it was difficult to take the test on a single day given to the pandemic.

"Things have almost returned to normal in every sector. Why are only we suffering? If India can conduct exams of over a million students in a day, why we can't do it for 200,000 students," he said. On September 23, the students gathered outside the Supreme Court's Karachi Registry with a similar demand.