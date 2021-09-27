Female investor to close women’s driving center in Kabul

KABUL: An Afghan female investor, Nilab, has decided to close a driving training center for women, established a year ago in Kabul.

Nilab said that no girl or a woman has visited the center during the past month despite the interest of more than 30 women who wanted to learn to drive. “I face an unclear future,” Nilab said. Mughda, who trained at the center months ago, said women need to continue their work and skill-building. “I aimed to learn to drive, to stand on my own two feet, and to not depend on anyone.” Women told the media that they should not be deprived of working and studying, as they make up half of the society.

“Not only me, all Afghan women and girls have some prominent goals. They don’t want to be in need. It is good to become a doctor, a manager and so on, to find halal (legal) food,” Giti said. In the meantime, Taliban officials declared that women are permitted to work and study in accordance with Islamic laws. “Women can work in any field based on the Islamic framework,” said Sayed Khosti, a member of the cultural commission. The Taliban have so far not allowed girls to attend secondary schools.