20 kg Charas seized from policemen

SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Sunday seized 20 kilograms of Charas from three policemen posted in Sanghar district. Reports said a team of the Anti-Narcotics Force during a routine checking stopped a car and recovered about 20 kilograms of Charas from police constables Zafar Ali Mari, Misri Mari and Imran Leghari.

According to the ANF, the accused policemen were smuggling narcotics to Karachi. An ANF official said a case has been registered against them and further investigation was underway.