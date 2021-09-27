18 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 18 patients died from corona in Punjab, including three from Lahore while 811 new cases were reported from across the province in last 24 hours.
A total of 345,320 people across Punjab have been vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccinated people across the province to 43,988,644 while 30,776 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore. A total of 5,938,500 have been vaccinated.
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Sunday seized 20 kilograms of Charas from three policemen posted in Sanghar...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Larkana on Sunday took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway...
ISLAMABAD: A police challan submitted in court over the Islamabad couple harassment case has brought to light shocking...
It gave good feelings to the people all around who must be pleasantly surprised as both the opposition and the...
The month of September marks the remembrance of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. It pays tribute to the brave heroes and...
SUKKUR: Two people, including a policeman, were killed in two different incidents in Khairpur and Qamber-Shahdadkot...