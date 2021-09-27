18 die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 18 patients died from corona in Punjab, including three from Lahore while 811 new cases were reported from across the province in last 24 hours.

A total of 345,320 people across Punjab have been vaccinated bringing the total number of vaccinated people across the province to 43,988,644 while 30,776 vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours in the provincial capital Lahore. A total of 5,938,500 have been vaccinated.