MoU signed for women’s safe mobility, protection against harassment

ISLAMABAD: UN Women Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines and Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) Sunday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU aims to promote the drive for safe mobility for women and to prevent their harassment at the public places and workplaces, says a press release. The MOU was agreed upon between all parties whereby PIA and UN Women will create awareness and launch campaigns for a safe travel environment for all women - air crew or PIA’s guests, at airports, offices and during flights.

This implies full implementation of Pakistan Penal Code 509 and Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, even onboard. This makes PIA, the first airline in the world and the first corporate sector organization in Pakistan, to champion such an initiative with a public pledge and an implementation plan to create safer travel and work environment for women. This marks a milestone achievement for the women’s rights in Pakistan as well.

Recognizing the importance of women’s and girls’ freedom of movement and right to harassment-free life, Ms. Sharmeela Rassool, the Country Representative, UN Women Pakistan said, “We need to create safe spaces and give women access to safe mobility.

When both halves of the population live with their potential, the economies and societies grow. Women are key drivers of economic growth. PIA has just set a trend for the whole world to follow.”

PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik pledged to create a safer transport environment for the women, whether it is in the offices or during the transportation. He added that it’s a big opportunity for all other corporate organizations to come forward and contribute to the national development.

Kashmala Tariq congratulated both UN Women and Pakistan International Airlines on launching a landmark initiative and said the Federal Ombudsperson secretariat was all geared up to work towards achievement of safer work and travel environment goal and would provide justice to all those approaching the FOSPAH.