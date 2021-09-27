APTMA berates move to impose duty on export of cotton yarn

ISLAMABAD: The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has strongly opposed the move of imposing Regulatory Duty (RD) on the export of cotton yarn, saying it would not only distort the momentum gained in exports after decades but will also disturb the continuity of government policies for export-led growth.

In a statement, Abdul Rahim Nasir, APTMA Chairman, said that a certain group with vested interests was busy in making unnecessary hue and cry for levying RD on the export of cotton yarn on false pretexts with the intent to agitate the historic high trend of textile exports, roll back investment of more than $4 billion and to deprive the country of projected additional 500,000 jobs.

He urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to take stock of the situation and ensure continuity of policies in the larger interest of the economy and the country’s exports.

He emphasized that cotton yarn was sufficiently available in the country for consumption in the value-added sector for export purposes, which is evident from the fact that cotton yarn export has declined in the past years while textiles have achieved historic high exports of 15.4 billion dollars.

While referring to the article published on 24th September 2021, which is based upon "misguided and contradictory figures", the APTMA chairman outlined the facts in his statement saying that cotton yarn exports have decreased by 25pc in quantitative terms from 0.522 million tons (FY19) to 0.390 million tons (FY21) and 26pc in value terms. Exports of cotton yarn in FY21 have decreased by 5pc in quantitative terms while value has increased by 3pc as compared to FY20.

According to the PBS data, over the last four years, cotton yarn exports are on a declining trend both in quantity and value terms. It shows that cotton yarn produced domestically is being used in the value-added sector, which is evident from exports figures. The export of the value-added sector have shown remarkable growth during FY21, registering 32pc in the towel, 19pc in garments, 37pc in knitwear, and 29pc in bedwear exports. The textile exports have increased by 23pc in FY21 while registering 29pc growth in the first two months of the current fiscal year. In August 2021, textile exports have registered a growth of 45pc over the same period last year.

Instead of considering any idea to impose RD on cotton yarn export, there is an urgent need to ensure the supply of basic raw materials (cotton and MMF) at competitive rates. Domestic production of cotton yarn is about 3.5 million tons and local consumption is 90pc for value-added products while only 10pc is being exported.

He said APTMA believes in a free-market mechanism for textile trade all across the value chain. In a scenario, when cotton is short by 6 million bales and polyester is short by 200,000 tons, these raw materials need to be imported to keep the mills operating normally to achieve the textile exports target of $21 billion.

APTMA will not let anybody sabotage the industrialization and export growth and put restrictions on free exports of yarn, Greige Fabric or Dyed Fabric, he said. APTMA believes that export incentives should only be given to the goods made from Pakistani produced materials. This will not only increase industrialization but also reduce the burden on imported materials which have put pressure on the balance of trade numbers.