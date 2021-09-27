 
Monday September 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Rescue 1122 responds to 1,056 accidents

National

September 27, 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1,056 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during last 24 hours. In these accidents, 12 people died, whereas 1,092 were injured. Out of this, 628 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 452 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

More From National

More From Latest