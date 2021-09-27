Repair of Lakki govt school building sought

LAKKI MARWAT: The local people have asked the district education office to urgently repair the building of a state-run school in Lakki city which was very old and in dilapidated condition.

Jamaat-e-Islami Tehsil Amir, Abdul Hameed Jam, said a Hindu temple was reportedly constructed in the year 1901. He said the building became deserted after the partition and the Auqaf Department took its passion later. He said the building lying unused was utilised in 1961 by turning it into a government primary school. The Auqaf Department rented out the structure to the Education Department for the purpose.

He said presently a total of 445 students were enrolled in the school while there were nine teachers there. He said the school building was in a poor state where there was no proper arrangement for drinking water and solar systems during power outages. "Besides, the school has a shortage of furniture.”