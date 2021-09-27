1,512 wanted men carry Rs2.834 bn head money

PESHAWAR: The police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been directed to lay hand along with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on 1,512 most wanted terrorists, their facilitators and hardened criminals who carry head money of Rs 2.834 billion, a source told The News.

A number of those mentioned in the Red Book as most wanted are involved in terrorist activities. Besides, many of the wanted men are either facilitators of the terrorists or have remained hardened criminals, giving a tough time to the force.

It was learnt that 59 terrorists and facilitators carrying Rs 159.3 million head money had been arrested by the CTD Police during the last nine months. They included some terrorists carrying head money up to Rs 10 million. The operations were carried out in different districts of the province, including the newly merged districts, to arrest the Proclaimed Offenders mentioned in the Red Book.

"Now apart from the CTD, the regular police have been directed to go after the wanted terrorists and their facilitators in their areas. All the regional and district police officers have been issued instructions to expedite operations and arrest the individuals carrying head money," the source added.

The police in the provincial capital were issued directives to show progress in apprehending the wanted terrorists within their jurisdiction. "In a meeting last week, the officers were directed to lay their hands on all those mentioned in the list. The meeting was told that the Central Police Office is not happy with the Peshawar Police and some other districts in going after those carrying head money," the source said

However, it was learnt that most of the names mentioned in the lists were without proper details of the wanted people that had made the job difficult for the cops. Besides, the police station staff was overburdened and short of manpower to do the additional job.

The government had announced head money for hundreds of terrorists, facilitators over the last few years after which many of them were arrested. The names and pictures of some of them were also published in newspapers in a bid to arrest them with the support of the people.

Many of these most wanted individuals have been arrested by the CTD, police and other forces in the last many years. Some of them have been killed in different actions. However, a large number of them were still at large.