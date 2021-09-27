 
Oldest Pak Army veteran passes away at 103

Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal (retd) was 103

Our Correspondent
September 27, 2021
Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal (retd). File photo
RAWALPINDI: Oldest Pak army veteran Lt Col Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal (retd) passed away in Quetta on Sunday. 

He was 103.The ISPR chief stated in his tweet: “May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Col Mengal, a keen soldier and adventurist, climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of Pak’s natural terrain on many expeditions.”

