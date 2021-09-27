90 dengue patients reported in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 90 dengue patients were reported across the whole province in last 24 hours, 81 patients from Lahore, six from Rawalpindi whereas one each from Sargodha, Vehari and DG Khan respectively.

During this year, total 1,082 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from all the hospitals of Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 905 patients have been reported from Lahore. Around 336,902 indoor while 89,921 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab and larvae were destroyed from 158 locations. In Lahore, 6,096 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 2,904 outdoor locations were checked and 73 positive containers were destroyed.