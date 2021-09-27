Dengue cases surge amid outbreak fears

ISLAMABAD: A surge in the number of dengue fever cases has been reported in parts of Pakistan over the past 24 hours amid fears that the country might face an outbreak of the disease in the coming days, heath authorities said on Sunday.
Media reports said a total of 90 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across eastern Punjab over the 24 hours, said the provincial health department, adding that most of the cases were recorded in Lahore. The total tally of dengue fever cases this year has surged to 1,082 in the province, said the health department. Similarly, more than 800 dengue fever cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last one month as the province added several new cases over the last 24 hours, said the KP health department.
Keeping in view of the alarming spike in the dengue fever cases, the province's health department in collaboration with the district administrations has begun fumigation and an awareness campaign in the province.
SUKKUR: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Sunday seized 20 kilograms of Charas from three policemen posted in Sanghar...
SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Larkana on Sunday took out a protest rally and staged a sit-in on the Indus Highway...
ISLAMABAD: A police challan submitted in court over the Islamabad couple harassment case has brought to light shocking...
It gave good feelings to the people all around who must be pleasantly surprised as both the opposition and the...
The month of September marks the remembrance of the 1965 Indo-Pak War. It pays tribute to the brave heroes and...
LAHORE: Around 18 patients died from corona in Punjab, including three from Lahore while 811 new cases were reported...