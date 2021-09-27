Dengue cases surge amid outbreak fears

ISLAMABAD: A surge in the number of dengue fever cases has been reported in parts of Pakistan over the past 24 hours amid fears that the country might face an outbreak of the disease in the coming days, heath authorities said on Sunday.

Media reports said a total of 90 new cases of dengue fever have been reported across eastern Punjab over the 24 hours, said the provincial health department, adding that most of the cases were recorded in Lahore. The total tally of dengue fever cases this year has surged to 1,082 in the province, said the health department. Similarly, more than 800 dengue fever cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last one month as the province added several new cases over the last 24 hours, said the KP health department.

Keeping in view of the alarming spike in the dengue fever cases, the province's health department in collaboration with the district administrations has begun fumigation and an awareness campaign in the province.