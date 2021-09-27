Ulema-Mashaikh Convention: India conspiring against Pakistan, says Tahir Ashrafi

LAHORE: India was conspiring to plot confrontation between Afghanistan and Pakistan. This was claimed by Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi while addressing Ulema-Mashaykh Convention here on Sunday.

Ulema and Mashaykh Convention was attended by leading Ulema and Mashaykh of different religious schools of thought. He said Seerat conferences will be held across the country in the month of Rabi-ul-Awal. He further said everyone has to play their respective role to transform Pakistan as a Medina-style state. Tahir Ashrafi said that conspiracies were being hatched to spread anarchy and chaos in the country. “India is against the peace in Afghanistan and Pakistan”, said Ashrafi, adding that Indian conspiracies aimed at fanning sectarian violence and extremism in Pakistan, which can only be foiled with mutual unity.

He said the prime minister's speech at the United Nations was the representation of the Pakistani nation's aspirations. Ashrafi, in his address, said that India was conspiring to plot confrontation between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Assuring the Afghan Taliban and Ulema of all possible cooperation, the Ulema-Mashaykh asked them to be aware of the conspiracies of the enemies. “Conspiracies are being hatched to spread extremism and terrorism in the country through sentimental slogans”, said Ashrafi. He further said Pakistan does not need a new constitution, adding that our constitution was subject to Quran and Sunnah.

The prime minister has vowed to legalise the recommendations of the Islamic Ideological Council. Pakistan came into being on the base of “La ilaha illa Allah” and its foundation is Kalima Tayyaba and one day Pakistan will become a state in the pattern of Madina.

During the last seventy years, the incumbent government of Pakistan has linked the registration system of Madaris-e-Arabia to the Ministry of Education. A single uniform educational curriculum will make us a nation and modern conventional education is being imparted in the seminaries, he maintained.

Those who have been in power for thirty years have done nothing for Islam, he claimed, adding Ulema and Mashaykh should support Prime Minister Imran khan unconditionally for the cause of Medina style state in Pakistan. “Issuing decrees for vested interests is the biggest crime, forced conversion is a crime but conversion to Islam with one's willingness cannot be banned and no such law is being enacted,” he announced.

Religious scholars and Ulema-Mashaykh from across the country, recalling the government's policy in line with national aspirations, have also called on the world leadership not to leave Afghanistan alone in the current situation. The declarations made by the Afghan Taliban and the patience with which they are resolving issues should be supported so that there is peace in Afghanistan and peace in Afghanistan is peace in the region.