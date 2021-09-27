PPP to oppose proposed 35pc raise in gas tariff

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) while rejecting the proposed increase in gas prices as anti-people and announced to oppose the proposed increase of 35 percent in gas tariffs inside and outside the Parliament.

“The government should withdraw its proposal to increase the gas prices by 35 percent is a matter of concern and the rulers should refrain from their move to put burden on the people who were already facing highest inflation after increase in prices of petrol and electricity tariffs,” said Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari.

Bokhari said that the proposed 35% increase in the price of domestic gas consumers is another anti-people move as wheat flour was already out of reach of the people and now the government to take another step that will add further miseries on the people who were already overburdened with highest inflation.

He said that the rulers are causing mental anguish to the people with following dictation of the IMF. “The PPP has already declared the budget as “PTIMF budget as the rulers have surrendered themselves before the IMF to get loans on strict condition,” he said.

He said that people are forced to commit suicide with their children due to inflation in the time of Imran Khan who used to say that he would prefer to commit suicide instead of going IMF. “Incompetent and failed rulers have brought the country's economy to the brink of collapse,” he said.