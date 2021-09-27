Court orders Edwardes College management to release dues

PESHAWAR: A court has directed the management of Edwardes College Peshawar to immediately release all the dues and allowances of the faculty members of the law department of the college and restrained any adverse action against the plaintiff.

The status quo was granted by a civil judge for 14 days.

The plaintiff had prayed to the court to ensure the early release of their outstanding salaries. They had observed that the faculty of other departments had been given salaries, but they had not been paid salaries.

The plaintiffs had added that the BS coordinator had been making undue interference in the affairs of the department and so was the acting principal. It was argued that the college management had not issued the head of the department’s allowance to the current head.

They had prayed to the court to ensure the release of their salaries and other dues and an end to interference in the department affairs.