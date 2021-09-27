Janikhel elders set deadline for acceptance of demands

BANNU: The elders of Janikhel tribe on Sunday set October 5 as deadline for the acceptance of demands or else they would relaunch a protest movement against the government.

Speaking at a meeting, the elders including chief of Janikhel Malik Moveez Khan and others said that the government had not yet fulfilled its pledges made with the tribesmen some six months ago. “The government has been applying delaying tactics, which has sent shock waves among the dwellers of Janikhel, Malik Moveez, said, adding that they would launch a protest movement after October 5 if the rulers did not honour their promises.

The elders said that they had staged three sit-ins following the killing of four youths and the subsequent worsening law and order situation in the erstwhile semi-tribal area.

They said that the chief minister along with three ministers and government officials had signed an agreement with elders of Janikhel but no progress had been made to fulfil their demands. They complained that the killings continued unabated and the promises made under the agreement mostly remained unfulfilled.

The Janikhel tribesmen had staged a protest when the bodies of four teenagers were found. The killings had prompted the locals to stage a march towards Islamabad along with the bodies. However, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed a settlement with them.

In the eight-point agreement, the government had promised to provide compensation to the families of the slain youths, bring the perpetrators to justice and take steps to maintain law and order to avoid the occurrence of such incidents.