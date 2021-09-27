IPC ministry letter unsettles department players

KARACHI: The letter issued to the heads of various departments by the Ministry of IPC asking them to divert funds from departmental sports teams to regional teams has put the country’s players and officials related to sports in a real fix.

'The News' has learnt that players and officials of various departments have been unsettled by the letter and they feel their jobs are insecure.

“It’s a strange situation,” a source in WAPDA, which employs thousands of sportspersons, told 'The News' on Sunday. "Since the letter has been received by our department every player and official is sad as they see their jobs at stake. The letter apparently says that the departments should disband their sports teams and divert their funds to regional teams," he added.

A prominent player said that if it was implemented it would kill the country’s sports as thousands of players would become jobless.

“It’s a ridiculous step from the Prime Minister. He has inflicted a huge damage on cricket and now through a new policy he also wants to abolish departmental teams of other sports which will not only add to unemployment but it will also discourage youth and no one will take up sports as their profession,” the player said.

Another player said it was because of departmental support that he earned so many laurels for the country. “I would not represent Pakistan if departmental teams were closed," the player said.

The letter says: “Discontinue funding to departmental sports teams of various government agencies, corporations and autonomous bodies and instead these funds may be utilised for the promotion of regional sports teams.

The letter was issued to WAPDA, PIA, HEC, Railways Islamabad, FBR Islamabad, IGs Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, AJK and NBP.