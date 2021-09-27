Azerbaijan, Ukraine wrestlers fixed match to throw me out: Inam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Sunday alleged that the pool game of the Beach Wrestling World Series in Romania between Azerbaijan’s Ibrahim Yusubov and Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakovchuk was fixed in a bid to prevent him (Inam) from reaching the semi-finals of the 90 kilogramme competitions in Constanta.

“I was in a strong position for the semi-finals after I won two fights in our pool but a conspiracy was hatched against Pakistan and the match between Azerbaijan and Ukraine players was fixed. The Azerbaijan wrestler was awarded a technical point to push him into the semi-finals and throw Pakistan out of the event,” Inam said in a video message.

“You can imagine that the fighter of Azerbaijan who I thrashed 3-0 on Saturday is playing in the final. I condemn this,” Inam said.

“For the last few days Pakistan has been targeted. I will especially mention cricket here as New Zealand postponed the series against Pakistan despite being in Islamabad. It’s a real conspiracy. We have also written to the Romania Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling to probe the incident, unearth match fixing and give me justice,” Inam said.

“Such conspiracies cannot discourage us. We will play the future events with more determination and will hoist Pakistan’s flag high,” he said.

After reaching Romania on the event’s first day on Saturday after missing a flight, Inam on Saturday lost his first fight to Ukraine’s Oleksii Yakovchuk. However, he was able to beat Ibrahim Yusubov of Azerbaijan in his second fight to keep his semi-finals hopes alive.

In the third fight on Sunday, Inam got a walkover against Greece’s Micheil Tsikovani who skipped the fight.

At the end of the group matches, Inam stood third following Ibrahim and Oleksii who made it to the semi-finals from the group.

As per last details received here, Ibrahim beat a Georgian wrestler in the final to claim gold.

An official of the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) told ‘The News’ that they would write a letter to the UWW to lodge protest against the injustice with Inam.

It has been learnt that there was no review system during the series unlike mat wrestling events.

After missing the first stop of the World Series in France in July due to visa issues, Inam claimed back-to-back golds in the Italy and Greece World Series.

He was widely expected to complete a hat-trick of gold medals.

Only Inam represented Pakistan in the Romania World Series. Zaman Anwar missed the event after he could not get a seat in any airline after having missed his initial flight.