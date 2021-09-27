Ethiopians triumph at Berlin Marathon

BERLIN: Ethiopia’s Guye Adola and Gotytom Gebreslase won the men’s and women’s Berlin Marathons on Sunday but compatriot Kenenisa Bekele, a two-time former winner, had to settle for third in the men’s race as he failed in his bid to break the world record.

Adola won the men’s race in an official time of two hours, five minutes, 45 seconds — well short of Eliud Kipchoge’s world record 2:01:39 set in the German capital three years ago — with second-placed Bethwel Yegon of Kenya 29 seconds behind.

Bekele, the 2016 and 2019 winner in Berlin, had been attempting to break his personal best when he came within two agonising seconds of Kipchoge’s record two years ago, but ended up settling for third as he finished one minute, two seconds behind Adola.

“The race started off really fast, the leading pack couldn’t maintain that pace, so I took my chance to hit the front,” said Adola after his victory.

“I thought before the race I could beat Kenenisa (Bekele).

“It was so hot, my feet were burning in my shoes, “ Adola added as temperature topped 20 degrees Celsius on the course.

Nine months after suffering from Covid-19, Bekele, who turns 40 next June, was disappointed with his time, but had no thoughts of retiring.

“The big problem for me was the lack of training because of the pandemic,” said Bekele, one of the greatest distance runners of all time, having won world and Olympic gold medals over both 5,000 metres and 10,000m.

“I wanted to do well in Berlin, but I just couldn’t do as well as I hoped — this does not mean my career is over.”