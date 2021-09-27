Man taken into custody as he tries to strangle wife in vehicle

A man was detained on Sunday after he allegedly tried to strangle his wife in the Liaquatabad area of the city.

Police said the incident took place near the Liaquatabad flyover within the limits of the Supermarket police station where a man in an SUV attempted to strangle his wife during a fight.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the crime scene and took the man into custody. They also shifted the woman to a hospital for medical examination. Quoting the initial investigation, police said the fight erupted between the couple over a domestic dispute and they successfully rescued the woman. No case had been registered till this news story was filed.

Suicide attempt

A man allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping off a multi-storey residential building in Karachi’s Surjani Town area on Sunday.

Upon receiving the information, rescue workers reached the site and transported the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Mursaleen, son of Naseem, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where efforts were under way to save his life.

Police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the man had jumped off the third floor of the residential building over unexplained reasons and they were waiting for his recovery to record his statement.