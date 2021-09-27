 
Monday September 27, 2021
‘Ancestor’ of Mediterranean mosaics discovered in Turkey

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Usakli Hoyuk, Turkey: The discovery of a 3,500-year-old paving stone, described as the "ancestor" of Mediterranean mosaics, offers illuminating details into the daily lives of the mysterious Bronze Age Hittites.

