 
Monday September 27, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Serbian troops on alert at Kosovo border

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Belgrade: Serbian troops were on heightened alert Sunday at the border with Kosovo, the defence ministry said, accusing the territory of "provocations" after it deployed special police to the area. The special police units were sent to two border crossings in the north of Kosovo, an area mainly populated by minority ethnic Serbs who reject the authority of the ethnic Albanian-led government in Pristina.

More From World

More From Latest