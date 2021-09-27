 
Monday September 27, 2021
Woman, son die in US stadium fall

World

AFP
September 27, 2021

Los Angeles: A 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died in a fall from San Diego’s Petco Park baseball stadium which police have described as "suspicious", investigators said on Sunday. San Diego Police Department spokeswoman Andra Brown said the deaths occurred shortly before the start of Saturday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.

