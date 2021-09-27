Woman, son die in US stadium fall

Los Angeles: A 40-year-old woman and her two-year-old son died in a fall from San Diego’s Petco Park baseball stadium which police have described as "suspicious", investigators said on Sunday. San Diego Police Department spokeswoman Andra Brown said the deaths occurred shortly before the start of Saturday’s game between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves.
Kigali: Theoneste Bagosora, the Rwandan military leader dubbed the "Colonel of the Apocalypse", has died in Mali where...
Tehran: Iranian prison authorities confirmed the deaths of two inmates within a week at a jail south of the capital...
Usakli Hoyuk, Turkey: The discovery of a 3,500-year-old paving stone, described as the "ancestor" of Mediterranean...
Vienna: The UN nuclear watchdog said on Sunday it had been denied "indispensable" access to a centrifuge component...
Beiru: At least 11 fighters from a pro-Turkish rebel group were killed on Sunday in Russian air raids in northern...
Kabul: The Taliban urged international airlines Sunday to resume flights to Kabul, saying all technical issues at the...